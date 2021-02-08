Protesters display the three-fingered salute as they rally against the military coup in Myanmar. Photo: Reuters Protesters display the three-fingered salute as they rally against the military coup in Myanmar. Photo: Reuters
Asia / Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup: police fire water cannon as monks, nurses join protests

  • So far gatherings have been peaceful, unlike bloody crackdowns during previous widespread protests in 1988 and 2007
  • In addition to the street protests, a campaign of civil disobedience has begun, including doctors, some teachers and other government workers

Topic |   Myanmar's democratic transition
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:38pm, 8 Feb, 2021

