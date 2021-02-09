Myanmar military chief General Min Aung Hlaing making an announcement on Monday. Photo: AFP
Myanmar coup: martial law declared but army chief promises junta will be ‘different’ this time
- New junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing, wearing a green military uniform, made his first televised speech since seizing power
- ‘After the tasks of the emergency period are completed, free and fair multi-party general elections will be held,’ he said
