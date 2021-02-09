In Indonesia’s Aceh, two Christians choose flogging over jail for drinking, gambling

Indonesia’s ultraconservative Aceh province Two Christian men have been publicly flogged infor drinking alcohol and gambling, in a rare instance of non-Muslims facing a punishment frequently condemned by rights groups.

The caning on Monday occurred less than two weeks after a male couple were flogged nearly 80 times each for having gay sex, which is outlawed under local Islamic law. The two accused received 40 lashes each from a masked sharia officer who beat their backs with a stick.

One of them, identified only as JF, said he chose flogging to avoid a criminal prosecution that could have seen him jailed up to six months.