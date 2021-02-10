Members of Philippine Navy on patrol in Manila Bay. Photo: Reuters
Philippines will increase naval presence to protect fishermen in South China Sea, military chief says
- China claims about 90 per cent of the South China Sea as its own and deploys its coastguard throughout the strategically important waterway
- Those are often accompanied by large numbers of fishing boats widely regarded as a Chinese maritime militia
Topic | South China Sea
Members of Philippine Navy on patrol in Manila Bay. Photo: Reuters