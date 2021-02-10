Members of Philippine Navy on patrol in Manila Bay. Photo: Reuters Members of Philippine Navy on patrol in Manila Bay. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea
Philippines will increase naval presence to protect fishermen in South China Sea, military chief says

  • China claims about 90 per cent of the South China Sea as its own and deploys its coastguard throughout the strategically important waterway
  • Those are often accompanied by large numbers of fishing boats widely regarded as a Chinese maritime militia

Reuters
Updated: 10:38am, 10 Feb, 2021

