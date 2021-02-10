A monk takes part in a demonstration against the military coup. Photo: dpa A monk takes part in a demonstration against the military coup. Photo: dpa
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup: crackdown on protests intensifies after military raids Aung San Suu Kyi’s party headquarters

  • Two people have been critically injured, including a young woman shot in the head, after police used live rounds against protesters
  • Demonstrators have called for the release of Suu Kyi, who has not been publicly seen since she and other top political leaders were detained

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:32pm, 10 Feb, 2021

