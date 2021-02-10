Investigators from Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta last month. Photo: EPA Investigators from Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta last month. Photo: EPA
Investigators from Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta last month. Photo: EPA
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Sriwijaya Air crash: throttle problem suspected in deadly disaster, Indonesian investigators say

  • It is still not known why the passenger jet nosedived into the water minutes after taking off from Jakarta on January 9, killing all 62 people on board
  • The disaster has reignited concerns about safety in Indonesia’s aviation industry after an earlier fatal crash involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet

Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press
Associated Press in Jakarta

Updated: 10:26pm, 10 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Investigators from Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta last month. Photo: EPA Investigators from Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta last month. Photo: EPA
Investigators from Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta last month. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE