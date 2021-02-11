Demonstrators in Myanmar display a three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military coup. Photo: AP Demonstrators in Myanmar display a three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military coup. Photo: AP
Demonstrators in Myanmar display a three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military coup. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi’s aide detained in new wave of arrests

  • Protests spilled into a sixth straight day on Thursday, including a civil disobedience effort urging civil servants and people in other industries to boycott work
  • US President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved an executive order for new sanctions on those responsible for the coup, and repeated demands for the generals to give up power

Reuters
Updated: 12:37pm, 11 Feb, 2021

