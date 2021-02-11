A protester in Tokyo holds a placard demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar’s military coup on Thursday. Photo: Reuters A protester in Tokyo holds a placard demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar’s military coup on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
A protester in Tokyo holds a placard demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar’s military coup on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup: US sanctions no big deal without Asia’s support, say analysts

  • Without India, Japan and Myanmar’s fellow Asean members, Washington’s ability to punish the junta for seizing power looks limited
  • Business interests, non-interference policies and an unwillingness to burn bridges could hinder Asian neighbours from taking meaningful action

Topic |   Myanmar
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 8:44pm, 11 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester in Tokyo holds a placard demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar’s military coup on Thursday. Photo: Reuters A protester in Tokyo holds a placard demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar’s military coup on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
A protester in Tokyo holds a placard demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar’s military coup on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE