A protester in Tokyo holds a placard demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar’s military coup on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar coup: US sanctions no big deal without Asia’s support, say analysts
- Without India, Japan and Myanmar’s fellow Asean members, Washington’s ability to punish the junta for seizing power looks limited
- Business interests, non-interference policies and an unwillingness to burn bridges could hinder Asian neighbours from taking meaningful action
