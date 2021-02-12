Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Mawlamyine on February 12, 2021. Photo: STR/AFP Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Mawlamyine on February 12, 2021. Photo: STR/AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar protests: shots heard in Mawlamyine as police disperse crowd on seventh day of demonstrations

  • Footage shared on Facebook showed at least six shots were fired as protests continue seven days after the military seized power in a coup
  • On Friday, the junta released some 23,000 prisoners, in a move citizens fear is aimed at freeing up space for protesters

Kyodo
Updated: 3:54pm, 12 Feb, 2021

