Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Mawlamyine on February 12, 2021. Photo: STR/AFP
Myanmar protests: shots heard in Mawlamyine as police disperse crowd on seventh day of demonstrations
- Footage shared on Facebook showed at least six shots were fired as protests continue seven days after the military seized power in a coup
- On Friday, the junta released some 23,000 prisoners, in a move citizens fear is aimed at freeing up space for protesters
