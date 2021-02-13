View of Doi Mae Salong villages in Chiang Rai, Thailand. The area’s early history centred on the opium trade of the Golden Triangle. Photo: Shutterstock
Asian drug lords likely producing precursor chemicals in Golden Triangle
- The Golden Triangle – an area that centres on northeast Myanmar but includes parts of Thailand and Laos – was for years a main opium-growing region
- Recently Golden Triangle production has boomed in amphetamine-type stimulants, especially methamphetamine
Topic | Drugs
