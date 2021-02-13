Demonstrators protest in front of the Russian embassy in Yangon on February 12, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar protesters block arrests, as UN calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi
- The UN passed a consensus resolution urging the military to free civilian leaders; a document which China and the Philippines distanced themselves from
- Meanwhile, protesters are mobilising to thwart anti-coup arrests as demonstrations continue across the nation, including outside the Singapore embassy in Yangon
