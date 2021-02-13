Anti-government protesters cover the Democracy Monument with a crimson cloth during a rally in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Anti-government protesters cover the Democracy Monument with a crimson cloth during a rally in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Anti-government protesters cover the Democracy Monument with a crimson cloth during a rally in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai protesters scale Bangkok’s Democracy Monument calling for abolition of royal insults law

  • Scores of police in full riot gear faced off with the protesters who are calling for reforms to the unassailable monarchy
  • Momentum for the youth-led movement has slowed in recent months due to a fresh wave of coronavirus cases in Thailand

Topic |   Thailand protests
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:49pm, 13 Feb, 2021

