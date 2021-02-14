Protesters hold placards with pictures of military junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing, left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, second right and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Yangon, Myanmar on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Protesters hold placards with pictures of military junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing, left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, second right and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Yangon, Myanmar on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Yangon residents patrol neighbourhoods overnight amid fears of arrests following coup

  • Unverified pictures on social media have fuelled rumours that criminals are trying to stir unrest by setting fires or poisoning water supplies
  • Worries about criminal activity have soared since Friday, when the junta announced it would free 23,000 prisoners

Reuters
Updated: 4:03am, 14 Feb, 2021

