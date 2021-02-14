Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and the end of nightly arrest raids, during a protest against the military coup in Yangon on February 14. Photo: EPA-EFE Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and the end of nightly arrest raids, during a protest against the military coup in Yangon on February 14. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar coup: thousands protest amid fear of night arrests, security patrols

  • Protests demanding the release of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi are being held in major cities for a ninth day, after the February 1 coup
  • The army rolled back laws protecting freedoms and allowed security forces to detain suspects and search private property without court approval

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:00pm, 14 Feb, 2021

Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and the end of nightly arrest raids, during a protest against the military coup in Yangon on February 14. Photo: EPA-EFE
