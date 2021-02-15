Nadia Kishlan (left) browsing through secondhand clothes at a pop-up swap event organised by a group of volunteers in Singapore. Photo: AFP Nadia Kishlan (left) browsing through secondhand clothes at a pop-up swap event organised by a group of volunteers in Singapore. Photo: AFP
For Singapore shoppers, second-hand stores offer an alternative to fast fashion

  • Swapping initiatives, from permanent shops to pop-up events, have appeared to encourage consumers to make the most of what is already in their closets
  • People have swapped everything from casual clothes made by high-street brands to top-end items such as Prada bags and Louboutin shoes

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:00am, 15 Feb, 2021

