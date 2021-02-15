Myanmar rattled by army movements, expected internet cut-off

An order that appears to be from the Ministry of Transport and Communications told mobile phone service providers to shut down internet connections from 1am to 9am on Monday. It circulated widely on social media, as did a notice said to be from service provider Oredoo Myanmar containing the same details.

Previous leaks of government orders to limit internet access have proven accurate, and the US embassy issued a caution to American citizens about the military movements and possible internet shutdown. The authorities have previously sought with mixed success to block social networks, and also shut off access to the internet for about a day.

Monday holds the prospect of two flashpoints for the political stand-off.

Suu Kyi remains under house arrest, but a remand order holding her on a minor charge of possessing unregistered imported walkie-talkies expires Monday and a court in the capital, Naypyidaw, is supposed to take action on her case. Her freedom is a major demand of the protest movement.

Khin Maung Zaw, a lawyer asked by Suu Kyi’s party to represent her, said he was uncertain if she would have a court appearance on Monday, and it could be delayed by a day. He has not been able to make contact with Suu Kyi.

There is also the possibility that a young woman who was shot during a demonstration last week, also in Naypyidaw, will be declared legally dead. She has been on life support in a hospital in the capital, and unofficial memorial services were held for her Sunday at protests in Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s two biggest cities.

Protesters hold placards during a rally against the military coup outside the Russian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Large demonstrations were also held in Naypyidaw and far-flung corners of the country dominated by ethnic minority groups.

Resistance also took place in cyberspace, as a group calling itself the Brotherhood of Myanmar Hackers defaced the government’s Myanmar Digital News website, replacing content on its homepage with words and pictures against the military takeover.

Yangon Protesters inagain rallied outside the Chinese and US embassies. They accuse Beijing of propping up the military regime and applaud Washington’s actions sanctioning the military.

“The civil disobedience movement and demonstrations show that the people of Myanmar want democracy. We stand with them,” said a statement Saturday on the US embassy’s Twitter account.

Other protesters carried signs urging people to boycott businesses linked to the military.

Eight days of street demonstrations are estimated to have drawn hundreds of thousands of people to the streets despite the threat of six months’ imprisonment for violating an order banning gatherings of five or more people. The same order imposes an 8pm to 4am curfew.

Sunday’s activism took place after the ruling junta issued a new order suspending several basic civil liberties.

The order, issued late on Saturday and published Sunday in state newspapers, suspends provisions in an existing law on security and privacy protection, allowing the authorities to carry out searches and make arrests without court warrants.

It also allows the interception of electronic and other communications without a warrant and permits the detention of detainees for more than 24 hours without court permission.

02:28 Myanmar police officers switch sides and join demonstrators during anti-coup protests

Civil servants have been very active in the protests, and social media postings on Sunday indicated that state railway workers have joined them, with some unconfirmed claims that they have gone on strike.

The public at large has been alarmed since the government last week declared an amnesty that led to the release of more than 23,000 convicts.

There are many claims on social media that some have been recruited by the authorities to carry out violent activities at night in residential areas to spread panic, especially by setting fires. Some areas have responded by setting up their own neighbourhood watch groups.

The truth of the allegations about government-directed thugs is difficult to verify, even with videos claiming to show their activities. There is historical precedent, as the military released convicts to carry out violence and cause chaos in 1988 during a failed popular uprising against a military dictatorship.

People have also been rattled by police raids carried out during curfew hours to seize individuals seen as opposed to the coup. In several cases, nearby residents rushed to the scene in such numbers that security forces abandoned their attempts to haul in their targets.

The independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says 384 people have been detained since the coup, with 360 still being held.

Detainees have included political leaders, government officials, civil servants, activists and student leaders. Medical personnel have been singled out because their community initiated the civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover and remains in its vanguard.