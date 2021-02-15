Hary Tanoesoedibjo, left, and his wife, Liliana Tanaja Tanoesoedibjo, cut the ribbon on the Trump Residences in Jakarta with Trump Organization Vice-President Donald J. Trump Jnr in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2019. Photo: Reuters Hary Tanoesoedibjo, left, and his wife, Liliana Tanaja Tanoesoedibjo, cut the ribbon on the Trump Residences in Jakarta with Trump Organization Vice-President Donald J. Trump Jnr in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hary Tanoesoedibjo, left, and his wife, Liliana Tanaja Tanoesoedibjo, cut the ribbon on the Trump Residences in Jakarta with Trump Organization Vice-President Donald J. Trump Jnr in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2019. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Trump’s ‘Indonesian Hollywood’ partner breaks ground on studio after big tax break comes through

  • MNC Group’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo said the tourism complex containing Movieland studios had been designated a special economic zone
  • The designation allows for corporate tax cuts, although it was not clear whether the Trump Organization would benefit

Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:53pm, 15 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hary Tanoesoedibjo, left, and his wife, Liliana Tanaja Tanoesoedibjo, cut the ribbon on the Trump Residences in Jakarta with Trump Organization Vice-President Donald J. Trump Jnr in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2019. Photo: Reuters Hary Tanoesoedibjo, left, and his wife, Liliana Tanaja Tanoesoedibjo, cut the ribbon on the Trump Residences in Jakarta with Trump Organization Vice-President Donald J. Trump Jnr in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hary Tanoesoedibjo, left, and his wife, Liliana Tanaja Tanoesoedibjo, cut the ribbon on the Trump Residences in Jakarta with Trump Organization Vice-President Donald J. Trump Jnr in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE