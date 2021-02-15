Supporters of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) give a three-fingered salute during demonstrations against the Myanmar military coup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Malaysia defends plan to deport Myanmar nationals
- Immigration chief Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the detainees are accused of not having valid travel documents or overstaying their visas
- He said no refugees registered with the UN or members of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority were among those being deported
Topic | Aung San Suu Kyi
