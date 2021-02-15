Supporters of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) give a three-fingered salute during demonstrations against the Myanmar military coup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP Supporters of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) give a three-fingered salute during demonstrations against the Myanmar military coup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Supporters of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) give a three-fingered salute during demonstrations against the Myanmar military coup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia defends plan to deport Myanmar nationals

  • Immigration chief Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the detainees are accused of not having valid travel documents or overstaying their visas
  • He said no refugees registered with the UN or members of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority were among those being deported

Topic |   Aung San Suu Kyi
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:52pm, 15 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) give a three-fingered salute during demonstrations against the Myanmar military coup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP Supporters of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) give a three-fingered salute during demonstrations against the Myanmar military coup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Supporters of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) give a three-fingered salute during demonstrations against the Myanmar military coup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE