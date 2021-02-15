A portion of the village of Selopuro, East Java, was buried in the landslide. Photo: EPA-EFE A portion of the village of Selopuro, East Java, was buried in the landslide. Photo: EPA-EFE
A portion of the village of Selopuro, East Java, was buried in the landslide. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesian landslide kills at least 10, with unknown number missing

  • At least four of the victims buried in a landslide in East Java that was triggered by torrential downpours were children
  • Rescuers on Monday found bodies buried under as much as six metres of mud and were searching for the people still missing

Topic |   Natural disasters
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:47pm, 15 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A portion of the village of Selopuro, East Java, was buried in the landslide. Photo: EPA-EFE A portion of the village of Selopuro, East Java, was buried in the landslide. Photo: EPA-EFE
A portion of the village of Selopuro, East Java, was buried in the landslide. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE