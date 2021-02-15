A portion of the village of Selopuro, East Java, was buried in the landslide. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesian landslide kills at least 10, with unknown number missing
- At least four of the victims buried in a landslide in East Java that was triggered by torrential downpours were children
- Rescuers on Monday found bodies buried under as much as six metres of mud and were searching for the people still missing
Topic | Natural disasters
