A mugshot of Andrey Kovalenko, a Russian man wanted by Interpol who is being hunted by Indonesian police after he escaped from custody while waiting to be deported from the resort island of Bali. Photo: AFP
Bali police hunt Russian drugs convict wanted by Interpol

  • Andrey Kovalenko sneaked out of the immigration office at the Denpasar detention centre while awaiting deportation
  • The 32-year-old was arrested in a Bali cafe in 2019 for selling hashish to fellow tourists and sentenced to 18 months in prison

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:00am, 16 Feb, 2021

