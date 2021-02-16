A mugshot of Andrey Kovalenko, a Russian man wanted by Interpol who is being hunted by Indonesian police after he escaped from custody while waiting to be deported from the resort island of Bali. Photo: AFP
Bali police hunt Russian drugs convict wanted by Interpol
- Andrey Kovalenko sneaked out of the immigration office at the Denpasar detention centre while awaiting deportation
- The 32-year-old was arrested in a Bali cafe in 2019 for selling hashish to fellow tourists and sentenced to 18 months in prison
