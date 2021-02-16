Soldiers deployed along the streets of Myanmar during protests against the military coup. Photo: DPA Soldiers deployed along the streets of Myanmar during protests against the military coup. Photo: DPA
Myanmar coup: UN warns generals against harsh response to protesters

  • The junta was told there would be ‘severe consequences’ for a crackdown on those denouncing the coup and calling for Aung San Suu Kyi’s release
  • Military leaders shut down internet for a second night and deployed more troops, raising fears about arbitrary arrests

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:16am, 16 Feb, 2021

