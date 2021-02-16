Ridha D.M. Wirakusumah, who was named as the chief executive of Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund, gestures during the announcement of the new Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) on February 16. Photo: Reuters
‘Not 1MDB’: Indonesia’s new wealth fund CEO aims to avoid Malaysia scandal
- President Joko Widodo named Ridha Wirakusumah as head of the new Indonesia Investment Authority which is targeting US$100 billion in assets
- The new CEO said it will be run transparently as Jokowi ‘doesn’t want this to be 1MDB’, referring to neighbouring Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund
