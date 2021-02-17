A woman raises her fist during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar coup opponents vow to intensify protests, as UN warns of violence
- Protesters have vowed a show of force against military leaders after an additional charge was filed against Aung San Suu Kyi
- The United Nations fears the situation is spiralling out of control and warned that violence could escalate, amid reports extra troops were sent to Yangon
