Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to resolve Muslim and communist insurgencies before he leaves office next year, saying in his declaration that there is a need to reintegrate all rebels and insurgents into mainstream society. Photo: AP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to resolve Muslim and communist insurgencies before he leaves office next year, saying in his declaration that there is a need to reintegrate all rebels and insurgents into mainstream society. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to resolve Muslim and communist insurgencies before he leaves office next year, saying in his declaration that there is a need to reintegrate all rebels and insurgents into mainstream society. Photo: AP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines insurgency: Duterte approves amnesty programme for Muslim, communist rebels

  • President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders, yet to be passed by Congress, will allow thousands of guerillas to surrender their weapons to return to normal life
  • But the programme excludes the notoriously brutal Abu Sayyaf and other small armed bands associated with Islamic State

Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:27pm, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to resolve Muslim and communist insurgencies before he leaves office next year, saying in his declaration that there is a need to reintegrate all rebels and insurgents into mainstream society. Photo: AP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to resolve Muslim and communist insurgencies before he leaves office next year, saying in his declaration that there is a need to reintegrate all rebels and insurgents into mainstream society. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to resolve Muslim and communist insurgencies before he leaves office next year, saying in his declaration that there is a need to reintegrate all rebels and insurgents into mainstream society. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE