Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to resolve Muslim and communist insurgencies before he leaves office next year, saying in his declaration that there is a need to reintegrate all rebels and insurgents into mainstream society. Photo: AP
Philippines insurgency: Duterte approves amnesty programme for Muslim, communist rebels
- President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders, yet to be passed by Congress, will allow thousands of guerillas to surrender their weapons to return to normal life
- But the programme excludes the notoriously brutal Abu Sayyaf and other small armed bands associated with Islamic State
