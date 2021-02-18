A motorbike taxi driver smokes a methamphetamine pill in Bangkok, which has seen a surge in cut-price ‘yaba’ tablets in the local market. Photo: AFP
As coronavirus hits Thailand’s drug supply lines, meth dealers drop prices to seek new addicts
- Thailand’s meth barons are looking closer to home for new ‘yaba’ addicts, amid fears the downturn will fuel unemployment and drug dependency
- Synthetic drug production has boomed in Myanmar and when pandemic controls shut Thailand’s borders, traffickers diverted shipments through Laos
