A motorbike taxi driver smokes a methamphetamine pill in Bangkok, which has seen a surge in cut-price ‘yaba’ tablets in the local market. Photo: AFP
As coronavirus hits Thailand’s drug supply lines, meth dealers drop prices to seek new addicts

  • Thailand’s meth barons are looking closer to home for new ‘yaba’ addicts, amid fears the downturn will fuel unemployment and drug dependency
  • Synthetic drug production has boomed in Myanmar and when pandemic controls shut Thailand’s borders, traffickers diverted shipments through Laos

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:00am, 18 Feb, 2021

