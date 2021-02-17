Sri Mariamman is Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple. Photo: AFP
Singapore charges Hindu temple priest who pawned gold jewellery for US$1.5 million
- Kandasamy Senapathi would redeem the pawned ornaments when he had raised enough money and return them to the temple
- The ruse of the former chief priest of Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple was discovered when he could not get enough cash to buy the gold back after Covid-19 hit
Topic | Singapore
Sri Mariamman is Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple. Photo: AFP