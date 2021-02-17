Thai authorities are watching Clubhouse users as many take to the app to discuss the monarchy. Photo: AP
Thailand issues warning over Clubhouse as dissidents flock to audio app
- Clubhouse, which lets users host audio chats, has surged in popularity recently, especially after Tesla’s Elon Musk appeared on it last month
- The Thai Digital Minister says political groups on the app are distorting information and potentially violating laws
