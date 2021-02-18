Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, is seen at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, before a judge ordered her to enter her defence in a corruption trial. Photo: AP
Malaysian court rules corruption trial of Rosmah Mansor, wife of ex-PM Najib Razak, to proceed
- A judge ordered her to enter a defence, saying there was enough evidence for her trial on charges of soliciting and receiving bribes to continue
- Najib, sentenced to 12 years in jail in his first trial over 1MDB looting, and his wife have faced anger over alleged corruption and their opulent lifestyle
Topic | Malaysia
