Riot police officers are seen in Yangon during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar, on February 18. Photo: EPA-EFE Riot police officers are seen in Yangon during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar, on February 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
Riot police officers are seen in Yangon during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar, on February 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup: celebrities targeted for encouraging strikes, government websites hacked

  • Six celebrities, including film directors, actors and a singer, are sought under an anti-incitement law for encouraging civil servants to join protests
  • This came as protesters jammed Yangon’s roads for a second day and hackers attacked government websites after the internet was shut for a fourth night

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:00pm, 18 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Riot police officers are seen in Yangon during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar, on February 18. Photo: EPA-EFE Riot police officers are seen in Yangon during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar, on February 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
Riot police officers are seen in Yangon during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar, on February 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE