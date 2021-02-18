Riot police officers are seen in Yangon during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar, on February 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar coup: celebrities targeted for encouraging strikes, government websites hacked
- Six celebrities, including film directors, actors and a singer, are sought under an anti-incitement law for encouraging civil servants to join protests
- This came as protesters jammed Yangon’s roads for a second day and hackers attacked government websites after the internet was shut for a fourth night
Topic | Myanmar
Riot police officers are seen in Yangon during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar, on February 18. Photo: EPA-EFE