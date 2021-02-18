A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine at Tanah Abang market in Jakarta, Indonesia. The country is aiming to inoculate more than 180 million people to reach herd immunity by the end of the year. Photo: Bloomberg A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine at Tanah Abang market in Jakarta, Indonesia. The country is aiming to inoculate more than 180 million people to reach herd immunity by the end of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Indonesia can punish those who refuse vaccine, Japan expands roll-out

  • Indonesia has so far administered more than 1.7 million shots, but can stop or delay social assistance programmes to those who will not get vaccinated
  • Meanwhile, Japan expanded its vaccination programme beyond Tokyo, and India will require tests from those travelling from countries with new variants

Updated: 4:48pm, 18 Feb, 2021

