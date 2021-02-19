A man gestures as police guard the entrance a Buddhist monastery where pro-military supporters took shelter after clashes with local residents following a demonstration in Yangon on Thursday. Photo: AFP A man gestures as police guard the entrance a Buddhist monastery where pro-military supporters took shelter after clashes with local residents following a demonstration in Yangon on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Britain and Canada sanction Myanmar generals over coup

  • Foreign minister Dominic Raab says the UK and its international allies will ‘hold the military to account’ for human rights violations
  • Japan joins ‘Quad’ counterparts in calling for quick restoration of democracy

Reuters
Updated: 12:53am, 19 Feb, 2021

