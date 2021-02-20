In case Cambodia’s Angkorian temples are not enough of a draw, there are plans in the works for a 75-hectare amusement park within walking distance. In case Cambodia’s Angkorian temples are not enough of a draw, there are plans in the works for a 75-hectare amusement park within walking distance.
Tourism
Angkor Wat not enough? Theme park planned near site of ancient Cambodian temple

  • Provisionally called ‘Angkor Lake of Wonder’, the complex will be situated roughly 500 metres from the famous temple
  • Casino operator NagaCorp wants to profit off 5 million tourists who used to visit the historic site annually before the coronavirus pandemic

ReutersDPA
Reuters and DPA

Updated: 1:40am, 20 Feb, 2021

