In case Cambodia’s Angkorian temples are not enough of a draw, there are plans in the works for a 75-hectare amusement park within walking distance.
Angkor Wat not enough? Theme park planned near site of ancient Cambodian temple
- Provisionally called ‘Angkor Lake of Wonder’, the complex will be situated roughly 500 metres from the famous temple
- Casino operator NagaCorp wants to profit off 5 million tourists who used to visit the historic site annually before the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Tourism
