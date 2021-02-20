People take part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon on February 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar’s minorities rally as anti-coup protesters mourn woman shot in head
- One youth leader from a minority group joining the anti-coup movement says the protesters are also demanding a federal system in Myanmar
- The demonstrations came as people gathered for a memorial for Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a protester who died on Friday after she was shot by police last week
Topic | Myanmar
