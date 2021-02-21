A protester has a wound on her head treated after being beaten by security forces during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Use of lethal weapons in Myanmar against civilians ‘inexcusable’ says Singapore
- Myanmar’s security forces fired live rounds and rubber bullets to disperse anti-coup protesters at a shipyard, leaving at least two dead
- Singaporeans in Myanmar are advised to remain indoors as far as possible and avoid unnecessary travel
Topic | Myanmar
