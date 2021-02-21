A street vendor pushes his cart through the water in an area affected by floods following heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Severe rainy season floods hit greater Jakarta, displacing thousands of people
- At least 139 neighbourhoods in Jakarta, home to about 10 million people, were affected and more than nearly 1,400 people were displaced
- Citizens went to social media to report about families being trapped in their homes and awaiting rescue
Topic | Indonesia
A street vendor pushes his cart through the water in an area affected by floods following heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters