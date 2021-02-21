Catholic supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi display placards during a protest against the coup in Myanmar outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Myanmar protesters return to streets, undeterred by Saturday’s killings that raised death toll to four
- The junta has so far been unable to quell demonstrations and a civil disobedience campaign of strikes against the coup it carried out this month
- On Saturday, two people – one a teenaged boy – were shot and killed in Mandalay, and 20 protesters were wounded
Topic | Myanmar
Catholic supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi display placards during a protest against the coup in Myanmar outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: EPA