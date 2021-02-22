People march on a main road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AP People march on a main road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AP
People march on a main road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar braces for largest anti-coup protest yet after bloody clashes

  • Shops and businesses are expected to close in solidarity, with the nation’s largest retailer announcing it will shut all of its outlets
  • In response to a call for a general strike, the junta issued a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force, amid criticism over the killing of protesters

Topic |   Myanmar
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:19am, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People march on a main road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AP People march on a main road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AP
People march on a main road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE