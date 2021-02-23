Protesters take to the streets of Yangon on Monday to demonstrate against the military coup and detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: Zuma Wire/DPA Protesters take to the streets of Yangon on Monday to demonstrate against the military coup and detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: Zuma Wire/DPA
Protesters take to the streets of Yangon on Monday to demonstrate against the military coup and detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: Zuma Wire/DPA
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

More Myanmar generals hit with US sanctions as Washington threatens further action over coup

  • The sanctions target air force commander in chief General Maung Maung Kyaw and Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun, a former army chief of staff
  • Meanwhile, Malaysian activists made a last-ditch legal bid to halt the deportation on Tuesday of 1,200 Myanmar detainees to their homeland

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:55am, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters take to the streets of Yangon on Monday to demonstrate against the military coup and detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: Zuma Wire/DPA Protesters take to the streets of Yangon on Monday to demonstrate against the military coup and detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: Zuma Wire/DPA
Protesters take to the streets of Yangon on Monday to demonstrate against the military coup and detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: Zuma Wire/DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE