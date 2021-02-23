Protesters take to the streets of Yangon on Monday to demonstrate against the military coup and detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: Zuma Wire/DPA
More Myanmar generals hit with US sanctions as Washington threatens further action over coup
- The sanctions target air force commander in chief General Maung Maung Kyaw and Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun, a former army chief of staff
- Meanwhile, Malaysian activists made a last-ditch legal bid to halt the deportation on Tuesday of 1,200 Myanmar detainees to their homeland
Topic | Myanmar
Protesters take to the streets of Yangon on Monday to demonstrate against the military coup and detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: Zuma Wire/DPA