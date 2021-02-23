A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a woman worker in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Thailand may waive quarantine for vaccinated tourists; Duterte won’t ease restrictions
- Foreigners visiting Thailand may be allowed to skip the two-week isolation if they furnish vaccination certificates, Prime Minister Prayuth says
- Duterte also rejected a plan to resume face-to-face school classes in some pilot areas until immunisation campaign kicks off
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
