Gaiyathiri Murugayan (centre), is escorted from her Bishan flat in 2016 after the death of her 24-year-old Myanmar domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don. Photo: Today Online
Singapore woman who fatally abused Myanmar domestic worker pleads guilty, faces life
- CCTV footage showed how Gaiyathiri Murugayan repeatedly abused and starved Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don for nine months until her death
- The prosecution described her actions as ‘heinous’ and ‘inhumane’. She pleaded guilty to 28 charges including culpable homicide, and faces 87 more
