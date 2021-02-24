Gaiyathiri Murugayan (centre), is escorted from her Bishan flat in 2016 after the death of her 24-year-old Myanmar domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don. Photo: Today Online Gaiyathiri Murugayan (centre), is escorted from her Bishan flat in 2016 after the death of her 24-year-old Myanmar domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don. Photo: Today Online
Gaiyathiri Murugayan (centre), is escorted from her Bishan flat in 2016 after the death of her 24-year-old Myanmar domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don. Photo: Today Online
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore woman who fatally abused Myanmar domestic worker pleads guilty, faces life

  • CCTV footage showed how Gaiyathiri Murugayan repeatedly abused and starved Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don for nine months until her death
  • The prosecution described her actions as ‘heinous’ and ‘inhumane’. She pleaded guilty to 28 charges including culpable homicide, and faces 87 more

Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Updated: 11:54am, 24 Feb, 2021

