There are about 30,000 Filipinos working for Britain’s National Health Service, but London said it did not need to trade vaccines for more nurses. Photo: Reuters There are about 30,000 Filipinos working for Britain’s National Health Service, but London said it did not need to trade vaccines for more nurses. Photo: Reuters
There are about 30,000 Filipinos working for Britain’s National Health Service, but London said it did not need to trade vaccines for more nurses. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines offers nurses in exchange for coronavirus vaccines from UK, Germany

  • Manila is open to lifting the cap on health care workers going overseas if it can get Covid-19 vaccines, but Britain said it is not interested in such a deal
  • Nurses are among the millions of Filipinos who work overseas, providing over US$30 billion a year in remittances vital to the country’s economy

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:26pm, 24 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
There are about 30,000 Filipinos working for Britain’s National Health Service, but London said it did not need to trade vaccines for more nurses. Photo: Reuters There are about 30,000 Filipinos working for Britain’s National Health Service, but London said it did not need to trade vaccines for more nurses. Photo: Reuters
There are about 30,000 Filipinos working for Britain’s National Health Service, but London said it did not need to trade vaccines for more nurses. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE