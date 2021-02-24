There are about 30,000 Filipinos working for Britain’s National Health Service, but London said it did not need to trade vaccines for more nurses. Photo: Reuters
Philippines offers nurses in exchange for coronavirus vaccines from UK, Germany
- Manila is open to lifting the cap on health care workers going overseas if it can get Covid-19 vaccines, but Britain said it is not interested in such a deal
- Nurses are among the millions of Filipinos who work overseas, providing over US$30 billion a year in remittances vital to the country’s economy
