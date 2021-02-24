Nurses demonstrate against the military coup in Yangon on Wednesday, as diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis intensify in Southeast Asia. Photo: AP Nurses demonstrate against the military coup in Yangon on Wednesday, as diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis intensify in Southeast Asia. Photo: AP
Nurses demonstrate against the military coup in Yangon on Wednesday, as diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis intensify in Southeast Asia. Photo: AP
Myanmar minister in Thailand amid Asean efforts to resolve coup crisis

  • Wunna Maung Lwin flew to Thailand for talks on diplomatic efforts led by Asean, as Indonesia’s foreign minister scrapped plans to visit Myanmar
  • Meanwhile, protesters are back on the streets denouncing February 1 coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:50pm, 24 Feb, 2021

