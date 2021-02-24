Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receiving the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a government clinic in Putrajaya on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receiving the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a government clinic in Putrajaya on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Singapore discusses coronavirus vaccine certification; Malaysian PM receives first dose

  • Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said Covid-19 vaccine certificates are a necessary step towards the resumption of international travel
  • Elsewhere in Asia, Malaysia started rolling out its programme with PM Muhyiddin Yassin the first to be vaccinated, and Vietnam received its first doses

24 Feb, 2021

