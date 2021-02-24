Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receiving the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a government clinic in Putrajaya on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Singapore discusses coronavirus vaccine certification; Malaysian PM receives first dose
- Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said Covid-19 vaccine certificates are a necessary step towards the resumption of international travel
- Elsewhere in Asia, Malaysia started rolling out its programme with PM Muhyiddin Yassin the first to be vaccinated, and Vietnam received its first doses
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receiving the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a government clinic in Putrajaya on Wednesday. Photo: AFP