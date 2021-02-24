Russian fugitive Andrey Kovalenko at the immigration office in Badung, Bali. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters Russian fugitive Andrey Kovalenko at the immigration office in Badung, Bali. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Russian fugitive on the run for two weeks after fleeing deportation arrested in Bali

  • Andrey Kovalenko, who fled an immigration office in Bali to avoid deportation, was held at a villa in tourist hub Kuta along with his girlfriend
  • He had just finished a jail term following a 2019 arrest for selling hashish to tourists in the Indonesian resort island

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:54pm, 24 Feb, 2021

