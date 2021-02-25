Despite the legal victory, Islamic laws banning gay sex still exist in some other Malaysian states. Photo: Shutterstock Despite the legal victory, Islamic laws banning gay sex still exist in some other Malaysian states. Photo: Shutterstock
Despite the legal victory, Islamic laws banning gay sex still exist in some other Malaysian states. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Man wins Malaysia’s first legal challenge against Islamic law banning gay sex

  • In its ruling, Malaysia’s top court sided with the man, who was charged in a Selangor Islamic court, saying the state was not empowered to make such a law
  • Critics say the climate is worsening for the gay community in the Muslim-majority nation, with officials often speaking out against LGBT people

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:34pm, 25 Feb, 2021

