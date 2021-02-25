Despite the legal victory, Islamic laws banning gay sex still exist in some other Malaysian states. Photo: Shutterstock
Man wins Malaysia’s first legal challenge against Islamic law banning gay sex
- In its ruling, Malaysia’s top court sided with the man, who was charged in a Selangor Islamic court, saying the state was not empowered to make such a law
- Critics say the climate is worsening for the gay community in the Muslim-majority nation, with officials often speaking out against LGBT people
Topic | Malaysia
