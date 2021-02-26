British national Nigel Skea and his wife arrive at the State Court in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP British national Nigel Skea and his wife arrive at the State Court in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
British national Nigel Skea and his wife arrive at the State Court in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus Singapore: Briton jailed for breaking quarantine order by meeting fiancée in hotel

  • Nigel Skea was sentenced to two weeks in jail and fined US$753 for leaving his room three times to meet his partner
  • Skea’s fiancée, who pleaded guilty to one charge of aiding him, was jailed for a week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:48pm, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
British national Nigel Skea and his wife arrive at the State Court in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP British national Nigel Skea and his wife arrive at the State Court in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
British national Nigel Skea and his wife arrive at the State Court in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE