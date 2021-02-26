British national Nigel Skea and his wife arrive at the State Court in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus Singapore: Briton jailed for breaking quarantine order by meeting fiancée in hotel
- Nigel Skea was sentenced to two weeks in jail and fined US$753 for leaving his room three times to meet his partner
- Skea’s fiancée, who pleaded guilty to one charge of aiding him, was jailed for a week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
British national Nigel Skea and his wife arrive at the State Court in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP