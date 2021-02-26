Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Friday. Photo: AFP Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Friday. Photo: AFP
Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Friday. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar police detain Japanese journalist at protest over coup

  • Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance journalist, was detained and beaten on his head at a protest in Yangon
  • This came after Myanmar police launched an overnight crackdown to break up a demonstration, firing shots and stun grenades into the air

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:32pm, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Friday. Photo: AFP Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Friday. Photo: AFP
Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE