Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Friday. Photo: AFP
Myanmar police detain Japanese journalist at protest over coup
- Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance journalist, was detained and beaten on his head at a protest in Yangon
- This came after Myanmar police launched an overnight crackdown to break up a demonstration, firing shots and stun grenades into the air
Topic | Myanmar
Police arrest a protester during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Friday. Photo: AFP