Cats are seen after being rescued from abandoned houses in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
More than 300 abandoned cats rescued from two Bangkok houses
- An animal activist said some of the cats had died and both houses were filthy
- After being given check-ups by vets, the cats will be sent to an animal shelter in the northern town of Chiang Mai, Thailand
