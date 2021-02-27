Cats are seen after being rescued from abandoned houses in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Reuters Cats are seen after being rescued from abandoned houses in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Cats are seen after being rescued from abandoned houses in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

More than 300 abandoned cats rescued from two Bangkok houses

  • An animal activist said some of the cats had died and both houses were filthy
  • After being given check-ups by vets, the cats will be sent to an animal shelter in the northern town of Chiang Mai, Thailand

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:40am, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cats are seen after being rescued from abandoned houses in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Reuters Cats are seen after being rescued from abandoned houses in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Cats are seen after being rescued from abandoned houses in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE