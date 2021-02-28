Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar‘s ambassador to the United Nations, holds up three fingers at the end of his speech to the General Assembly on Friday. Photo: United Nations TV via Reuters
Myanmar’s UN ambassador vows to fight after being fired by the junta
- Myanmar state television announced on Saturday that Kyaw Moe Tun had been fired for betraying the country
- The UN does not officially recognise the junta as Myanmar’s new government as it has received no official notification of any change
Topic | Myanmar
Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar‘s ambassador to the United Nations, holds up three fingers at the end of his speech to the General Assembly on Friday. Photo: United Nations TV via Reuters