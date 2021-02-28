Riot police stand guard on a road in Yangon during a protest on Sunday against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: EPA Riot police stand guard on a road in Yangon during a protest on Sunday against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: EPA
Riot police stand guard on a road in Yangon during a protest on Sunday against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: EPA
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar police kill protester in renewed crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations

  • Several people were also injured in the main city of Yangon, with local media reporting police use of live fire, stun grenades and tear gas
  • The crackdown appears to indicate a determination by the military to impose its authority in the face of widespread defiance

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:57pm, 28 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Riot police stand guard on a road in Yangon during a protest on Sunday against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: EPA Riot police stand guard on a road in Yangon during a protest on Sunday against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: EPA
Riot police stand guard on a road in Yangon during a protest on Sunday against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE