Riot police stand guard on a road in Yangon during a protest on Sunday against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: EPA
Myanmar police kill protester in renewed crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations
- Several people were also injured in the main city of Yangon, with local media reporting police use of live fire, stun grenades and tear gas
- The crackdown appears to indicate a determination by the military to impose its authority in the face of widespread defiance
Topic | Myanmar
